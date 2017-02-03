Two-wheeler Sales January 2017 : Royal Enfield kickstarts 2017 on a strong note

Despite the recent effects of the demonetisation drive in the country, Royal Enfield began 2017 with a strong performance and posted sales of 59,676 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesale and exports in January 2017. The two wheeler maker registered a growth of 34% over the same period last year.
The year-on-year sales for January grew from 47,140 units in 2016 to 58,133 units in 2017, a jump of 23%. The exports business witnessed a huge leap too, registering a growth of 171% against January 2016. The overall year-on-year growth for the month of January stood at 25%.
Check out the complete year-on-year and year-to-date sales report below:
|Vehicle sales
|January
|YTD
|2017
|2016
|Growth
|2016’17
|2015’16
|Growth
|DOMESTIC
|58,133
|47,140
|23%
|535,821
|401,165
|34%
|EXPORTS
|1,543
|570
|171%
|12,117
|6,513
|86%
|TOTAL BUSINESS
|59,676
|47,710
|25%
|547,938
|407,678
|34%
The year-to-date numbers for the domestic market jumped to 535,821 in 2016-17 against 401,165 2015-16, registering a growth of 34%. The same for exports saw a leap of 86%, going up from 6,513 units in 2015-16 to 12,117 units in 2016-17.
