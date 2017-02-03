Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Royal-Enfield-Himalayan-Review-Action-Shots-New-4-750x380

Two-wheeler Sales January 2017 : Royal Enfield kickstarts 2017 on a strong note

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 3, 2017

Despite the recent effects of the demonetisation drive in the country, Royal Enfield began 2017 with a strong performance and posted sales of 59,676 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesale and exports in January 2017. The two wheeler maker registered a growth of 34% over the same period last year.

The year-on-year sales for January grew from 47,140 units in 2016 to 58,133 units in 2017, a jump of 23%. The exports business witnessed a huge leap too, registering a growth of 171% against January 2016. The overall year-on-year growth for the month of January stood at 25%.

Don’t Miss – I Tried Falling In Love With a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500

motoroids-pramotion-728

motoroids-pramotion-728 Royal-Enfield-Thunderbird-500-17

Check out the complete year-on-year and year-to-date sales report below:

Vehicle salesJanuaryYTD
20172016Growth2016’172015’16Growth
DOMESTIC58,13347,14023%535,821401,16534%
EXPORTS1,543570171%12,1176,51386%
TOTAL BUSINESS59,67647,71025%547,938407,67834%

The year-to-date numbers for the domestic market jumped to 535,821 in 2016-17 against 401,165 2015-16, registering a growth of 34%. The same for exports saw a leap of 86%, going up from 6,513 units in 2015-16 to 12,117 units in 2016-17.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Flipkart Exclusive Lenovo K6 Power sold out! Next sale on February 7

    This is what the upcoming Moto G5 Plus should look like

    Concept video imagines what the upcoming Nokia P1 might look like

    Noida man uses Facebook 'Like' scam to dupe 6 lakh people of Rs.3700 crore