Two-wheeler Sales January 2017 : Royal Enfield kickstarts 2017 on a strong note

Despite the recent effects of the demonetisation drive in the country, Royal Enfield began 2017 with a strong performance and posted sales of 59,676 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesale and exports in January 2017. The two wheeler maker registered a growth of 34% over the same period last year.

The year-on-year sales for January grew from 47,140 units in 2016 to 58,133 units in 2017, a jump of 23%. The exports business witnessed a huge leap too, registering a growth of 171% against January 2016. The overall year-on-year growth for the month of January stood at 25%.

Check out the complete year-on-year and year-to-date sales report below:

Vehicle sales January YTD 2017 2016 Growth 2016’17 2015’16 Growth DOMESTIC 58,133 47,140 23% 535,821 401,165 34% EXPORTS 1,543 570 171% 12,117 6,513 86% TOTAL BUSINESS 59,676 47,710 25% 547,938 407,678 34%

The year-to-date numbers for the domestic market jumped to 535,821 in 2016-17 against 401,165 2015-16, registering a growth of 34%. The same for exports saw a leap of 86%, going up from 6,513 units in 2015-16 to 12,117 units in 2016-17.