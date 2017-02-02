Enter your details to create an acount
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2017 : Bajaj Auto reports 18% fall

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 2, 2017

Bajaj Auto has announced its year-on-year sales result for the month of January 2017. The two-wheeler maker reported negative sales for the motorcycle as well as commercial vehicle segments.

In the domestic market, the motorcycle sales saw a fall of 15 percent in year-on-year sales in January 2017, clocking 119,803 units against 140,853 in corresponding month last year. Motorcycle exports fell from 112,135 units in January 2016 to 92,021 units in January 2017. The overall motorcycle year-on-year sales fell by 16% in January 2017. The commercial vehicles business too saw negative growth. The total sales (Domestic and Exports) witnessed a fall of 27 percent in January 2017.

Bajaj V12 Review : Light Frigate

Bajaj Dominar 400 Exhaustive Performance Review : Not a Dram of Islay Malt But

The year-to-date numbers, however, were positive for both, motorcycles and commercial vehicles in the domestic market but the exports continued to suffer.

Here is the complete year-on-year and year-to-date sales report. Do share your views through the comments section below.

ParticularsJanuary-2017January-2016Change %
MOTORCYCLES
DOMESTIC119,803140,853-15
EXPORTS92,021112,135-18
SUB-TOTAL211,824252,988-16
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
DOMESTIC15,38521,017-27
EXPORTS14,70819,934-26
SUB-TOTAL30,09340,951-27
TOTAL (MC + CV)
DOMESTIC135,188161,870-16
EXPORTS106,729132,069-19
TOTAL241,917293,939-18
YTD
ParticularsApr-Jan 2017Apr-Jan 2016Change %
MOTORCYCLES
DOMESTIC1,707,6551,571,0289
EXPORTS1,023,0841,287,693-21
SUB-TOTAL2,730,7392,858,721-4
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
DOMESTIC218,574204,8837
EXPORTS170,927251,458-32
SUB-TOTAL389,501456,341-15
TOTAL (MC + CV)
DOMESTIC1,926,2291,775,9118
EXPORTS1,194,0111,539,151-22
TOTAL3,120,2403,315,062-6

