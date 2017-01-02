Two-wheeler Sales December 2016 : TVS Motor Company registers sales of 184,901 units

TVS Motor Company witnessed a fall in sales as the manufacturer clocked sales of 184,901 units during the month of December 2016, as against 202,021 units registered in the month of December 2015.

Total two-wheelers recorded sales of 179,508 units in December 2016 as against 194,001 units in December 2015. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 153,413 units in December 2016 as against 168,160 units in December 2015. Scooters registered sales of 55,536 units in the month of December 2016 as against 65,025 units in December 2015. Motorcycles recorded sales of 58,189 units in December 2016 as against 71,435 units registered in the month of December 2015.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 5,393 units in December 2016 as against 8,020 units in December 2015.

The Company’s total exports registered sales of 30,694 units in the month of December 2016 as against 32,706 units recorded in the month of December 2015. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 26,095 units in December 2016 as against 25,841 units in December 2015.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 3.9% increasing from 6.76 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 7.02 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year. Three-wheeler sales of the Company was at 0.16 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.26 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year.