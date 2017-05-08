TVS Tyres Launches Protorq Radial Tyres For Motorcycles

TVS Tyres recently launched Protorq, their high performance radial tyres for motorcycles in Guwahati. According to the company, Protorq has been exclusively built for Indian roads by using the latest technological advancements and is best suited for a wide range of premium bikes. In the first phase of its launch, Protorq was rolled out in Bengaluru, Hyderabad followed by Chennai, Coimbatore and Kochi markets. Further to this, the radial tyres will now also be available at select dealerships in Guwahati.

Using the zero degree radial belt technology, Protorq provides enhanced traction and reliable braking, riding comfort, high speed stability, superior grip and less stiffness. Interestingly, this radial tyre is equipped with a force-oriented tread pattern which that is said to improve its mileage and ensure maximum water drainage.

The growing trend to opt for high performance bikes among the Indian youth has been on the rise for the past few years. The Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed an increased growth of 31% in FY’16-17. The premium motorcycle segment recorded sales of 6,76,227 units as opposed to 5, 15, 448 units in FY’15-16. Assam has also proved itself to be a burgeoning market, as the two-wheeler industry here has shown a double digit growth over the last two quarters. This makes it an ideal choice for the company to launch their latest product Protorq for the premium motorcycle segment in this region.

Speaking on the occasion, P. Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra, said, “TVS tyres has always focused on offering technologically superior and high performing durable tyres; fulfilling the needs of our customers. With Protorq – our high performance radial tyres in Guwahati, we aim to offer our discerning customers an exemplary riding experience, coupled with durability and safety. With the mounting growth in the premium motorcycle segment, the market is poised to grow at an enormous pace and Protorq certainly meets the expectations of the bike enthusiasts.”