TVS Racing Announces Training Academy And One-Make Series For Women Riders

TVS Racing has announced the launch of TVS Racing – Training Academy for Women. The academy has called for entries from enthusiastic women riders across India to be part of the programme. 25 women riders will undergo a one day training and selection camp in Bangalore on May 24, 2017.

Out of the 25 selected candidates, the top 15 women will be shortlisted and compete in the first edition of the TVS Ladies One-Make Series 2017. The year-long training and racing programme will be led by renowned racer & ex-TVS Racing rider Rajini Krishnan and other trainers from Rajini Academy of Competitive Racing. TVS Racing champion riders Jagan Kumar and Harry Sylvester will also be part of this academy as instructors.

Here are the program details:

Any woman/ girl over 13 years of age who has been riding a motorcycle for at least two years is eligible to apply for the programme.

Based on the entries, 25 candidates will be selected and attend an intensive training programme for a day. This will include 6 theory sessions followed by a practise session on the track and ends with a short race.

15 successful candidates will be selected basis the time recorded for the 3-lap race.

The formal training school for women racers will commence from June 2017 and motorcycles to be used will be the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200. There will be four races in the TVS Ladies One-Make Series 2017 as a part of One Make Championship across the year. The winner will be declared the TVS Ladies One-Make Champion. Registrations for TVS Racing – Training Academy for Women have commenced. Interested candidates can visit TVS Apache Facebook page for further details.

