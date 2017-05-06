Home News TVS Motor Company Tops J.D. Power 2017 Customer Satisfaction Study
TVS-Apache-RTR200-4V-Long-Term-Report-Stills-1-700x380

TVS Motor Company Tops J.D. Power 2017 Customer Satisfaction Study

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 6, 2017

TVS Motor Company has retained the top spot at the J.D. Power 2017 India Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index (2WCSI) Study SM. For a second year in a row, TVS Motor Company has been ranked highest in Two-Wheeler After Sales Service.

The study measures customer satisfaction with after-sales service experience at authorized service centers during the first two years of vehicle ownership. It takes into consideration satisfaction levels across these five parameters: vehicle pick-up (22%); service advisor (21%); service quality (20%); service facility (19%); and service initiation (18%). Overall customer satisfaction is measured on a 1,000-point scale. Performing exceptionally well in all five factors and with a top score of 782, TVS Motor Company stood a clear winner in the two-wheeler segment.

TVS-Sport-Campaign-1-600x254

Commenting on the results, KN Radhakrishnan, President and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said that at TVS Motor Company, customer-centricity is important and the Company don’t stop at satisfying its customers, but delighting them. He further added that it is the consistent endeavour to provide TVS’s customers end-to-end support and guidance to give them a remarkable ownership experience.

The 2017 India 2WCSI Study is based on evaluations from 7,310 two-wheeler owners in 45 cities across India. These owners purchased a new two-wheeler between November 2014 and March 2016 and had a service experience within three months of evaluation. The study was fielded from November 2016 to March 2017.

