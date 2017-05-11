TVS Motor Company Strengthens Presence In Central America

TVS Motor Company has announced its alliance with MASESA (Mayor Servicios Socieda Anonima), a Guatemala based company that is a leader in the commercialization of motorcycles and Tuk Tuks in the Central American region. This alliance is in line with the company’s plan to expand and strengthen its presence in Central America, LATAM, South East Asia and Middle East. In this alliance, MASESA will develop exclusive TVS Motor Company concessionaires in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

MASESA currently operates through a network of 500 touch points throughout the region, which are managed by an extraordinary team, who will manage a wide catalog of parts and service centers duly equipped, guaranteeing the adequate support of the brand and making this alliance one of the most important ones of the industry in recent years in the region.

In the first phase of this association, five emblematic exhibition and sales rooms will be installed in the region, which will also offer the entire range of spare parts and technical service, in turn the products of TVS Motor Company will be available in the 500 dealers MASESA has throughout Central America.

TVS products to be marketed throughout Central America are listed below:

From India:

Scooters: Scooty Zest 110 & WEGO 110

Motorcycles: StaR HLX 100/125, Sport 100 ES, Phoenix 125, Stryker 125, Apache 160/180/200

Three wheeler: TVS King DLX

From Indonesia: Max 125 and Neo 110