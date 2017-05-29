TVS Apache RR 310S Test Mule Spotted Yet Again, Reveals New Details

While fans of the TVS Apache RR 310S await the launch of the fully faired motorcycle, the Hosur based manufacturer continues testing its upcoming product. Seen here are the clearest spy images of the Apache RR 310S, also known as the Akula concept.

Even though the test-mule of this Apache RR 310S features a fair amount of camouflage, the model reveals quite a few features of the faired motorcycle. A few highlights include LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail light, LED turn indicators, USD forks, up-swept exhaust, Michelin tyres and a vertically stacked digital instrument cluster.

The test mule in question was not equipped with the ABS safety feature although it is believed that upon launch, TVS will provide ABS on the Apache RR 310S, at least as an option. Powering the TVS Apaceh RR 310S will be a 313cc engine borrowed from the BMW G310R. This engine though, will be de-tuned in order to achieve higher fuel efficiency.

In its stock state of the tune, this 313cc single cylinder motor is capable of producing a power output of 34 hp while the peak torque is rated at 28 Nm. Power will be sent to the rear wheel via six speed unit. Once launched in India, the TVS Apache RR 310S is likely to carry a price tag of approximately INR 1.5 lakh-1.8 lakh.

Image courtesy: Maxabout