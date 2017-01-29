TVS Akula 310 Spied Again; Instrumentation Revealed

It seems like the upcoming TVS Akula 310 is dropping one clue at a time. After giving us a peek at its distinctive LED tail lamp last month, a close up spy image reveals the fully faired sports bike’s instrument cluster.

In terms of design, the fully digital instrument cluster might look like a slimmer version of the one seen on the KTM Duke/RC series, but it stays honest to the concept’s cluster (below).

The Akula’s instrumentation is expected to be an evolution of the ‘Multi-information Race Diagnostics Display’ from the new Apache RTR 200 4V.

Apart from the usual speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip meter and fuel level indicator, the Akula 310’s instrument cluster will also feature a gear position indicator, a gear shift indicator, a service reminder and a low battery indicator.

Judging by the Akula’s track day intents, the cluster should also sport a lap timer and a top speed recorder, along with a start-up message and system health messages. The spy image also reveals the Akula’s clip-on styled handlebars.

The Akula 310 was previewed by TVS as a scintillating concept stole that the show at the 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida with its race-bred internals, a gyro-cam and a full, bare carbon fiber body. In production form however, things will be slightly watered down.

The production version will feature a dual projector headlamp setup with LED pilot lamps

The 310 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine nestled within the Akula’s trellis frame is based on the BMW G310R’s motor, where it is rated at 34 bhp and 21 Nm. Suspension, brakes and wheels are also shared (albeit with minor tweaks) with the Indo-German street fighter, also due in India in early-2017.

Images courtesy xBhp