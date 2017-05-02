TVS Akula 310 Caught On Video; To Be Called TVS Apache RR 310S

The TVS Akula 310 is inching closer to production, and we may see it arrive in the showrooms in the second half of 2017. But what will TVS name the production version? While there is still no announcement from the two-wheeler maker, a leaked document hints that TVS may call it the Apache RR 310S. The document was registered on April 26, 2017. Meanwhile, the a 2017 KTM 390 Duke rider Purush from Facebook page BlackHawk Bikers Club saw two heavily camouflaged test mules of the motorcycle on the Bangalore-Chennai Highway. Check out the video below:

Note: Please ride safe on public roads

In December 2016, we saw the unique tail light of the upcoming motorcycle while a leaked image revealed the instrument cluster of the Akula 310. The Akula 310, which was previewed by TVS as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo caught almost everyone’s attention. The concept featured race-bred internals, a gyro-cam and a full, bare carbon fiber body. In production form however, things will be slightly watered down.

Also Read – TVS Akula 310 Spied Completely Undisguised For The First Time, Launch In July 2017

As you would’ve read in our previous reports, the 310 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine is based on the BMW G310R’s motor, where it is rated at 34 bhp and 21 Nm. Suspension, brakes and wheels are also shared (albeit with minor tweaks) with the Indo-German street fighter, also due in India in 2017.

We’d keep you posted with more updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the upcoming TVS Akula, a.k.a. the Apache RR 310S through the comments section below.