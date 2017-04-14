Tusker Motorrad Launched As BMW Motorrad Partner In Bengaluru

BMW Motorrad has officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group and has appointed Tusker Motorrad as its dealer partner in Bengaluru. The dealership is headed by Mr. Srinivas Reddy, Director, Tusker Motorrad. The Tusker Motorrad showroom and aftersales facility is located at 55/2 – Lavelle road, Bengaluru.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The entire BMW brand is emotionally charged by the flair of BMW Motorrad. BMW Motorrad builds fascinating, dynamic motorcycles for every purpose. Whether a trip to the ends of the earth or a training session on the race track, whether an exclusive luxury touring motorcycle or a cool urban bike: every motorcyclist will find just the right machine here. As the most innovative manufacturer of premium motorcycles in the segments of Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure, BMW Motorrad is opening a new chapter of its market strategy in India.”

Presently, BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting up the team and dealer network in India. Mr. Shivapada Ray has been appointed as the head of BMW Motorrad in India. In the initial phase, BMW Motorrad will set up dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

Also Read – BMW Motorrad Appoints Navnit Motors As Its Dealer Partner In Mumbai

Mr. Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad said, “BMW Motorrad is one of the world’s most tradition-steeped and successful motorcycle brands. The Motorcycle division is the part of our company that’s firmly anchored in its heritage and will continue to make a contribution to the BMW Group’s success in the future. BMW Motorrad has already become the most anticipated and exhilarating brand to enter India. We see a tremendous potential in this country and we are pleased to introduce BMW Motorrad as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group.”

BMW Motorrad dealerships in India will display BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW S 1000 XR which are available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

Mr. Srinivas Reddy, Director, Tusker Motorrad said, “As a motorcycle rider and enthusiast, we are thrilled to see ‘the ultimate riding machine’ in Bengaluru and as a dealer partner for BMW Motorrad, we are excited about the great potential BMW Motorrad has in contribution to our business success. We are looking forward to embark with BMW Motorrad on a breakthrough journey in the premium motorcycle segment in India.”