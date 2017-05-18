Triumph Motorcycles Flags Off Tiger Trails To Celebrate 750 Tiger Customers In India

Triumph Motorcycles recently celebrated the sale of 750 Tiger motorcycles being sold across India. The brand has also invested in development of riding skills through rider training programs. After the success of the Tiger Training Academy across multiple cities in the last year, the company has decided to up the ante in the field of adventure biking by offering real-time training sessions outside the controlled setup of a track.

The Triumph Tiger Trails teaches participants the finer nuances of adventure biking, helping them hone their riding skills and preparing them to ride under any circumstances. Triumph Tiger Trails has been mapped to take riders through scenic routes in Himachal Pradesh. The trail begins at Mashobra and passes through Narkanda, Jalori Pass, Kullu Valley and Manali.

Triumph’s adventure segment portfolio consists of 5 models – Tiger 800 XR, XRx, XCx, XCa and the Tiger Explorer XC. Featuring rider-focused technology such as the standard fitment of Triumph Traction Control and switchable ABS, the Tiger series boasts an incredible level of equipment designed to maximize comfort and convenience on even the longest of journeys with its finely-honed handling.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said that the Triumph Tiger has been pivotal in building the adventure riding category and culture in India and is currently the market leader within this fast-growing segment. Their customers are not just Triumph Tiger owners but active riders who already travel extensively but also want to learn the best ways to make the most of their Tigers. The idea behind conducting such training sessions is to pick up from where the Tiger training academy left off, furthering their commitment towards propagating a safe riding culture in India.

Triumph enthusiast and actor, Amit Sadh, said, “I ride the Tiger regularly in Mumbai but nothing beats riding it in the terrain it is meant for. I am thrilled to a part of this training, not just because it will improve my riding chops, but will also give me some much needed me-time in the most beautiful of settings.”