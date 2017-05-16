Toyota Kirloskar Motor Bags 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Award

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) was recently awarded the CSR Excellence Awards 2017 under the CSR Practice of the Year category at the India International CSR Conclave. The award recognizes the company’s contribution in the area of health and hygiene by providing sanitation facilities and promoting hygiene practices through the initiative of ABCD – A Behavioural Change Demonstration – a comprehensive project conceptualized and implemented by the company with the aim to curb one of the grave concerns faced by our country – Open Defecation (OD).

Under this project, TKM’s approach is ‘Child to Community’, where children demonstrate the act of change agent to bring the desired transformation in the community for a healthier living. A rating system has been introduced to motivate the children efforts towards this societal betterment project.

Chandan Mitra, Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman, MD and Editor – The Pioneer Group presented the award to TKM represented by Naveen Soni, Vice President at an award ceremony held in New Delhi. The CSR conclave witnessed participation from CSR practitioners from all walks of life and had panel discussions on key CSR themes such as the ethical and economic aspects of CSR, CSR approach in a developing country and developing sustainable and responsible business through CSR.

Project ABCD is driven with a mission to achieve 100% sanitation in government schools by instilling good hygiene habits among the individuals and providing infrastructure support through building of new sanitation units including renovation of existing sanitation to make all functional sanitation facilities operational by end of 2018 in Ramanagara district (situated near Toyota plant) in Karnataka.

With the implementation of the ABCD project since 2015, the company has touched the lives of people through a sustainable difference at large in the following ways:

Nearly 762 sanitation units for girl child have been constructed till date and 42,059 school children have been benefitted through such sanitation infra support

About 1366 individual household units in 2015-16 and 2755 individual household units in 2016-17 were constructed and 74 villages were declared 100% sanitation

Awareness has reached out to 132,598 members creating a healthier local community

As a socially committed corporate, Toyota has actively contributed towards the ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’. The company has constructed more than 650 units of sanitation facilities in 206 government schools across India, of which 125 units are located in Varanasi, 426 units in Ramanagara district in Karnataka and 125 units in Vaishali in Bihar.

On this occasion, Jasbinder Singh, Director – MediaBytes, said that the CSR Excellence Award 2017 is a prestigious recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility. Toyota Kirloskar Motor was conferred the award under ‘CSR Practice of the Year’ category, to honour its innovative CSR project – ABCD. This project follows a unique approach which demonstrates instilling habitual change among the individuals in the society, thus effectively contributing to the success of the sanitation projects in its true sense.

Expressing his delight on receiving the award Naveen Soni, Vice President – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award which recognizes TKM’s immense efforts to bring a larger sustainable difference in the lives of the people. At Toyota, we have embodied the core principles of CSR – as a part of our business operations and we are strongly committed towards the holistic societal development through manufacturing. Open Defecation is one of the severe social challenges of the country. Every year over 200,000 children in India die from diseases caused by fecal contamination; key reasons being the lack of access to proper sanitation facilities and low awareness on health hazards including hygiene sanitation practices. At Toyota, we believe that providing physical toilet infrastructure is just not the solution, but proper maintenance of the facility, changing the mindset in overruling the age old practices and bringing the behavioral change in the community to follow good hygiene practices going hand in hand will see the real success of the sanitation project. Therefore, project ABCD (A Behavioral Change Demonstration), was launched which addresses such gaps & improve the sanitation practices of the people, thus contributing to the healthier community in true sense. Through this approach, TKM has been successful in developing a sense of ownership & responsibility amongst the community members leading to a social movement in a sustained manner. Under ABCD project, Toyota is aiming to support 100% household sanitation in Ramanagara district to achieve ODF.”