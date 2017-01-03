Toyota Innova Crysta Venturer spotted 1 Toyota Innova Crysta Venturer Spied; Brochure Leaked Ahead of Launch

Toyota Innova Crysta Venturer Spied; Brochure Leaked Ahead of Launch

By Aditya Nadkarni January 3, 2017

About a fortnight ago, spy images revealed a range-topping variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta, known as the ‘Venturer’. Now, fresh spy shots reveal two such units of the Innova Crysta Venturer, along with one leaked image of its brochure.

As we have seen before, the Innova Crysta Venturer, over the ‘regular’ top-end variant, receives contrast black body cladding, subtle chrome inserts seen on various parts such as the fog lamps, air dam, front splitter, side sills and ORVM cap. A few other highlights include a thick chrome strip running the length of the tail-gate, chrome tipped exhaust, chrome garnish for the reflector housing. The model also features redesigned alloy wheels with a gun-metal finish.

Also read: DC Design will transform your Innova Crysta’s interiors into a private jet’s for INR 4.95 lacs

The leaked brochure image suggests that the interior of the Innova Crysta Venturer will come equipped with premium leather seats, ambient mood lighting, MID in instrument cluster, Auto A/C, all auto windows and smart entry key. Safety features would include 7 airbags, Hill Assist Control, Hill Descent Control, stability control, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mounts.

Engine options on the Innova Crysta Venturer are likely to remain unchanged. Toyota will introduce the model in Indonesia following which it could make its way to markets such as India and Thailand. The company is likely to launch the Innova Crysta Venturer in Indonesia soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Image courtesy: Autonetmagz

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    CES 2017: Asus Zenfone AR to become the world's first Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready phone

    NASA's curiosity and its Rover find purple rocks on a Red Planet

    Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie cameras to be launched in India on January 23

    Shahrukh Khan makes the internet go crazy, reveals two new 'Raees' posters