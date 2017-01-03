Toyota Innova Crysta Venturer Spied; Brochure Leaked Ahead of Launch

About a fortnight ago, spy images revealed a range-topping variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta, known as the ‘Venturer’. Now, fresh spy shots reveal two such units of the Innova Crysta Venturer, along with one leaked image of its brochure.

As we have seen before, the Innova Crysta Venturer, over the ‘regular’ top-end variant, receives contrast black body cladding, subtle chrome inserts seen on various parts such as the fog lamps, air dam, front splitter, side sills and ORVM cap. A few other highlights include a thick chrome strip running the length of the tail-gate, chrome tipped exhaust, chrome garnish for the reflector housing. The model also features redesigned alloy wheels with a gun-metal finish.

The leaked brochure image suggests that the interior of the Innova Crysta Venturer will come equipped with premium leather seats, ambient mood lighting, MID in instrument cluster, Auto A/C, all auto windows and smart entry key. Safety features would include 7 airbags, Hill Assist Control, Hill Descent Control, stability control, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mounts.

Engine options on the Innova Crysta Venturer are likely to remain unchanged. Toyota will introduce the model in Indonesia following which it could make its way to markets such as India and Thailand. The company is likely to launch the Innova Crysta Venturer in Indonesia soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Image courtesy: Autonetmagz