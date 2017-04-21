Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport India Launch Scheduled On 4 May

According to a new report, the new Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport will be launched India 4 May. Upon launch, the Touring Sport will become the top-end trim level of the popular MPV. It is already on sale in Indonesia (as the Venturer) with prices starting at IDR 386.3 million (INR 19.69 lakh).

The Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport features cosmetic additions over the regular model. They include black body cladding with subtle chrome inserts, a thick chrome strip running the length of the tail-gate, a chrome tipped exhaust, chrome garnish for the reflector housings as well as chrome inserts for the fog lamps, air dam, front splitter, side sills and ORVM cap. Also on offer are redesigned 17 inch alloy wheels with a gun-metal finish.

The interiors of the Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport will remain identical to the top-end ZX variant, apart from new Touring Sport floor mats. It will come equipped with all the features of the ZX trim as well. The Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport will be available only with 6 seats. Engine options will remain similar as well, with the Touring Sport being powered a either a 2.4-litre or a 2.8-litre diesel engine.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport will be around INR 70,000-80,000 dearer than the ZX trim.

via Overdrive