Range topping Toyota Innova Crysta ‘Venturer’ leaked ahead of official debut

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has received a good response for the Innova Crysta, the all-new MPV which was launched earlier this year in the month of May. The Innova Crysta is currently offered with two diesel engines and a petrol engine.

Now, spy images reveal another variant of the Innova Crysta that is said to be in the works, and could be launched soon. Known as the “Venturer”, the model is based on the Innova Crysta and comes with quite a few cosmetic upgrades. Likely to be the new top-end variant, the model features a bright red paintjob, a shade that is currently not available on the Innova Crysta or the Kijang Innova as it is called in Indonesia.

Visual upgrades on the Venturer come in the form of contrast black body cladding and subtle chrome inserts seen on various parts such as the fog lamps, air dam, front splitter, side sills and ORVM cap. Also on offer is a thick chrome strip running the length of the tail-gate, chrome tipped exhaust, chrome garnish for the reflector housing and redesigned alloy wheels with a gun-metal finish.

There are no details or images of the interior although reports suggest that the Venturer variant of this Innova could come with a dual tone theme apart from the already long list of features available on the Innova Crysta. The engine options are most likely to remain unchanged. The Innova Venturer would be introduced in Indonesia, following which it would be made available in markets such as Thailand and India.

Image courtesy: Autonetmagz