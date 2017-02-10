These Piaggio Autonomous Robots Will Follow You With Your Luggage In Tow

Piaggio Group presented Gita and Kilo, the first projects developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a company established and controlled by the Piaggio Group to be an advanced American research centre for future mobility. The Group thus explores the evolution of mobility and does so thinking about the future, expanding its vision to include a much broader range of technological solutions compared to its current core business.

According to the company, Gita is an autonomous vehicle designed to assist people. It carries up to 18 kg, observes, and communicates. It can follow a person reaching up to 35 km/h, and knows how to move independently in a mapped environment. Kilo is the big brother of Gita, and thanks to a larger capacity, it can transport up to 100 kg in its 120 litre compartment.

The nature of Gita and Kilo is in their ability to provide support to people in the various activities that characterize their movements in everyday life, extending the limited operating range and carrying capacity of humanity. They are conceived as a true platform for mobility, which can be customized and integrated to meet different needs in multiple scenarios.

Speaking on the occasion, Michele Colaninno, Chairman of PFF, said that to deeply understand people and their habits to meet their needs, this is the course that led them to create Gita. They understood that they have to create products in line with the needs of tomorrowâ€™s humans, and they will do it through humanity. The success story is made up of PFF people and teams, who confirm it. They are young, enthusiastic, with no fear of challenges, a melting pot of cultures and professionalism that have created a perfect merging of robotics, engineering, and design.

Roberto Colaninno,Chairman and CEO of the Piaggio Group, declared,“The Piaggio Group, through the creation of PFF, looks again to the future, to young people, to the future generations, and doesnâ€™t want to merely be ready to face the challenges of this increasingly complex mobility scenario, but wants to be leading agent of this change. Innovation, research and curiosity are the basis of this project and are its main drivers.”