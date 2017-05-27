The Lifan Hunter 125 Is A Ducati Scrambler Rip-Off From Thailand, Costs INR 1.02 Lakh

Chinese motorcycle brand Lifan Motorcycles has launched their Hunter 125 model in Thailand, with prices starting at THB 54,000. The motorcycle resembles the Scrambler Icon series sold by Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati.

Similarities on the Lifan hunter 125 and the Ducati Scrambler are many, just a single look at the bike and you can tell most of them. Based on a similar looking frame as the Scrambler, the Hunter 125 features a circular headlamp with an integrated LED ring, the signature tank design and stickers as well as the contrasting brown seat.

Sitting on 14 inch wheels, the motorcycle features a yellow handle-bar irrespective of the paintjob chosen. Talking about paintjobs, the company offers three options: Red, Yellow and Black. Also on offer is a digital instrument cluster, petal disc brakes at both ends and a twin barrel exhaust system.

Powering the Lifan hunter 125 is a 125cc air cooled four stroke fuel injected motor. Details such as the power output, torque figure or the transmission details are scarce at the moment. What we do know though is the price, which stands at THB 54,00 or approximately INR 1.02 lakhs.