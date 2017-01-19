The Dendrobium – Singapore’s First-Ever Hyper-car Teased; To Be Fully Electric

This year’s Geneva Motor Show will see the reveal of the Dendrobium, Singapore’s first-ever hypercar. Making its global debut on March 7th, the high performance, fully electric two-seater concept is the brainchild of Singapore based electric mobility company Vanda Electrics.

The teasers hint at a GT-R like canopy sunk into a race-car derived, streamlined body with massive aero fitments. The body is claimed to feature automatic roof and doors, which open in a “synchronised, theatrical manner, resembling a fully-opened dendrobium flower, a genus of orchids native to Singapore”.

Vanda Electrics has engaged Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology and engineering services division of the Williams Group – which also includes Williams Martini Racing – as its technical partner to build the Dendrobium concept and assist in future project development. The division specialises in race-bred aerodynamics, composites, batteries and electric drivetrains.

The interior of the Dendrobium promises “the finest Scottish leather from Bridge of Weir Leather Company, which sources the best hides from the best heritage breeds and has adopted the very latest technology. The result is the lowest carbon tannery and leather product in the world.”

Vanda Electrics CEO Larissa Tan, explained: “Dendrobium is the first Singaporean hypercar and the culmination of Vanda Electrics’ expertise in design and technology. We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, world-leaders in aerodynamics, composites and electric powertrains and Bridge of Weir Leather Company, makers of the finest, lowest-carbon leather in the world. The Dendrobium is inspired by nature and rooted in technology, a marriage of design and engineering – I can’t wait to reveal the car to the world in March.”