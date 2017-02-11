Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
2017-Tesla-Model-3-2-750x380

Tesla Hopes To Begin Indian Operations By Summer 2017

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh February 11, 2017

Soon, you’ll be able to spot a Tesla or two whizzing around town. Tesla chief Elon Musk is hoping to start Indian operations in a few months. Here’s what happened:

Tesla-India-Elon-Musk

In all probability, Tesla will initiate operations in India with its entire range, including the Model S, the Model X and the upcoming, most promising Model 3. Details are scarce at the moment, but we hope Tesla is aiming to put in place at least a few of its cool Superchargers across the country.  These free charging stations, placed  at strategic locations across a country, can charge a Tesla in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

Tesla-India-Elon-Musk motoroids-pramotion-728

Tesla-India-Elon-Musk motoroids-pramotion-728 2017-Tesla-Model-3-1-1024x483

Also Read – Tesla Autopilot Predicts a Crash Seconds Before It Happen; Averts a Bigger Disaster

But undoubtedly, focus will be on getting the Model 3 off the shelves as fast as they can. The Model 3 is the most affordable of the Tesla range of pure electric vehicles. It debuted in April last year in pre-production guise, with a claimed range more than 350 km on a single charge, and an ability to sprint from 0-60 kph in 6 seconds. And that’s just for the base variant.

Tesla-India-Elon-Musk motoroids-pramotion-728 2017-Tesla-Model-3-1-1024x483 2017-Tesla-Model-3-8-1024x576

In fact, the Tesla Model 3 became is already available for pre-orders to Indian customers in since April 2016. Its asking price in the US is $35,000 (INR 23 lakh). However, due to high Indian import duties, the Model 3’s Indian prices should soar to nearly INR 50 lakh. While the Model S and Model X might be available to Indian customers by the end of 2017, deliveries of the Model 3 aren’t expected to commence before before 2018.

 

 

 

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Airtel Broadband crosses 2 million subscriber mark, celebrates by offering free additional data

    Leaked image of Moto G5 Plus unveils 5.2-inch screen, NFC and 12MP Rapid Focus Camera

    Fruity Business: After Apple, Blackberry confirms will make phones in India

    New Phone at Rs.12,000: ZTE Blade A2 Plus with 4 GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery goes on sale