Telangana Minister’s Convoy Drives Past Accident Victim Without Stopping; Claims He Was In A Hurry

Social media was recently abuzz when an image revealing a Telangana minister driving past the body of an accident victim surfaced on the web. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Nallakaluva located in the Palampet village after a truck rammed into a motorcycle.

The speeding truck hit the motorcycle which resulted in the death of the rider while the two pillion riders escaped with injuries. Villagers from the region who gathered at the spot were in search of a vehicle to transport the victims to a hospital when a convoy of cars belonging to the minister zoomed past. The cars, belonging to Tribal Welfare minister Azmeera Chandulal crossed the accident spot without stopping.

Also read: Versys 650 and Triumph Daytona crash into Maruti Alto, Kawasaki rider passes away

Reports suggest that the village where the mishap occurred falls under the same constituency where the minister hails from. Police officials later reached the spot and completed all the formalities regarding the incident. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the minister said that he had seen the body on the road but could not stop as he was rushing to visit one of his relatives in Palampet who is said to have been in a critical condition at the time of the incident.

The minister was quoted saying that he was busy attending a call from a relative when he passed by the accident spot and under normal circumstances, he would have got down had it not been for the hurry. He also added that it wasn’t his lack of humanity as these people are from his constituency after all.