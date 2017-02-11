Team CEAT’s Yuva Kumar Grabs Podium at Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm Rally 2017

Team CEAT’s Yuva Kumar achieved 2nd place finish in Indian Bikes Category at Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm Rally 2017. The rally that concluded at Jodhpur last weekend is one of the leading rallies in the country.

A multi-time motocross and supercross champion, Yuva Kumar participated in the rally from Team CEAT. The Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm Rally this year saw record-breaking participation, bringing together more than 200 rally enthusiasts that also included the highest number of female participation with 13 participants resulting in 3 all-women teams in a rally in India.

The seven-day extreme event covered a distance of 2,100 km from the National Capital Region to Jodhpur, and was divided into four categories — XTreme, NDure, XPlore and Moto — enabling enthusiasts to use vehicles of their choice, suitable to the terrain and format.

Speaking on the experience and scoring second position, Yuva Kumar said, “I am extremely happy to be a part of this rally and the last 7 days have been an amazing experience. The enthusiasm of the participants and the competition was a major motivational factor to give my best in the race. I would like to thank my sponsors at CEAT for supporting us.”