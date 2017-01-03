Tata Xenon Yodha launched, prices start at INR 6.05 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Motors launched its first product of the year, the Tata Xenon Yodha. The Xenon Yodha is available in multiple variants – 4×2 & 4×4 and in single and double cab options. Coming to the prices, the model was launched with a price tag of INR 6.05 lakh for the single cab – BS III variant and INR 6.19 lakh for the single cab – BS IV variant. The pick-up truck has a ground clearance of 210 mm, courtesy the inclusion of a tubular front axle, which is said to improve maneuverability both on and off road. The Xenon Yodha is powered by a 3.0-litre engine that produces 72 HP with 223 Nm of torque for the BSIII variant and 85 HP with 250 Nm of torque for the BS IV variant.

The Xenon Yodha features power steering and an adjustable steering column. The model is fitted with antiroll bars for better stability in loaded conditions at high speeds and off road conditions. Other safety features include a 3-layered body construction, crumple zones, a collapsible steering column, retractable seatbelts and side intrusion beams. The pick-up is equipped with LFL propeller shaft, which does not require greasing, resulting in lesser expenses. The service interval is increased to 20,000 km.

The Xenon Yodha is offered with a Tata Motors buy back inaugural offer that includes an assurance of 50% of the asset cost, after four years of vehicle usage in captive applications. The vehicle is also offered with a an AMC package of 3 years/ 1 lakh kms and comes with a warranty of 3 years or 3,00,000 km (whichever is earlier).

Announcing the launch of the new Tata Xenon Yodha, Ravi Pisharody, Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said “With the introduction of the new Tata Xenon Yodha, we at Tata Motors have a new range of smart pick-ups, which offers customers with a winning combination of high profitability and lowest total cost of ownership. Besides bolstering our presence in the growing pick-up space, the new Xenon Yodha will also enable us to partner existing mini-truck customers, aspiring the next phase of growth, to upgrade to a reliable stylish pick-up – particularly in the post GST regime and on the back of improved road infrastructure, which will see the hub and spoke model of distribution, become more and more prominent. The new Xenon Yodha is an ideal work horse for diverse commercial usage and with this new range, we are confident of extending our lead in the light commercial vehicle category, complementing the success and popularity of the Tata Ace range of small commercial vehicles.”