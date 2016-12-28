Tata Xenon face-lift India launch scheduled on January 3, 2017; to be called the Xenon Yodha

Tata Motors is preparing itself for a launch early next year. This one comes from the company’s utility vehicle division and the model in question is the Xenon facelift. Set to launch in less than a week’s time (January 3) is the Xenon facelift, which would be known as the Xenon Yodha henceforth. The launch, which would be held in Mumbai, will be attended by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who also happens to be the new brand ambassador for Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business.

A few spy images that surfaced earlier gave us a sneak peek of what the Xenon Yodha could have in store for us. Updates come in the form of a new front bumper, revised front grille with a chrome applique and updated tail lamp clusters. Changes to the interior are likely to be kept to a minimum although an updated entertainment system could be on offer.

A considerable update would be that of the engine as the Xenon Yodha would now be powered by the new 2.2-litre Varicor 400 diesel engine. This engine, as seen on the Safari Storme as well as on the upcoming Hexa, produces 156 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Transmission duties would be handled by a new six speed manual transmission while 4WD would be available as an option. Expect the Tata Xenon Yodha to cost INR 20,000-30,000 over the outgoing model, which commands a price tag of INR 9.96 lakh (Ex-Showroom).