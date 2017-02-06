Tata Tiago AMT Spied On The Production Line Ahead Of Impending Launch

Tata Motors has received a good response for the Tiago since the time of its launch back in April last year. The company is currently working on a few new versions of the hatchback such as the Tiago sport and the Tiago AMT. While there is no official update regarding the Tiago sport, the Tiago with an automatic gearbox was previously spied testing on a few occasions.

Now, recent spy images that surfaced on the web reveal the Tiago AMT on the production line, hinting at a launch that might not be far away. Reports suggest that the Tiago AMT will be available only in the petrol guise at the launch while a diesel powered AMT variant of the Tiago is likely to be introduced later in the product’s life-cycle.

As seen in the spy images here, the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) gearbox seen on the Tiago is similar to that of the unit seen on the Zest AMT. The gearbox in question is a five speed AMT unit sourced from Magneti Marelli. It remains unclear though as to which trim levels will receive the AMT in the Tiago. More details are likely to surface as the launch comes closer. Stay tuned for updates.

Spy image courtesy: Team-BHP