Tata Prima Launched In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Tata Motors has launched its Tata Prima ‘World-Smart Truck’ in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Tata Motors unveiled two new Prima heavy-duty trucks in Saudi Arabia – the Prima 4438.S (4X2) tractor head and the Prima 4038.K (6X4) Construction tipper, with KSA dealer-partner – Manahil International Company, a unit of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers group (MYNM).

Developed with Tata Motors subsidiary – Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicles (TDCV), the Tata Prima range is designed and developed with technical inputs from across the world. The Tata Prima is based on an Italian cab design, with engine technology from the U.S., gearbox expertise from the U.S. and Germany, chassis frame know-how from Mexico and sheet metal dies from Japan and Korea, combined with Swedish precision on a robotic weld line.

The Tata Prima is available in different trims, including multi-axle trucks, tractor-trailers and tippers, with the range extending up to 49 tonnes and engine options up to 400 bhp. The cabin is air-conditioned, with roomie occupants’ space, includes reclining seats, armrests, an adjustable steering system, a music system and Global Positioning System (GPS) as a standard feature.

Tata Prima 4438.S (4X2)

The Tata Prima 4438.S (4X2) is 44 Tonner tractor head from Tata Motors, powered by a 380 HP Cummins Engine, with a 9-speed Eaton transmission. The vehicle suitable for multiple applications like General Cargo: Container/Refer Van/Car Carriers, Industrial: Cement/Steel/Machinery Movement, Construction: Tip Trailers/Bulkers etc.

Tata Prima 4038.K (6X4)

The Tata Prima 4038.K (6X4) is a Construction tipper from Tata Motors, based on an 18 Cu.M Box tipper, powered with a 380HP Cummins Engine, with a 9-speed Eaton transmission and is suitable for all type of Construction Applications.

The Tata Prima 4438.S (4X2) tractor head and 4038.K (6X4) construction tipper are available at the showrooms of Manahil International Company, across the Kingdom.

Mr. Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “The launch of our next-generation range of Tata PRIMA heavy-duty commercial vehicles is an important milestone in our journey towards further enriching the value trucking proposition, in one of the largest construction and infrastructure hubs in the Middle East. Shaped by technology know-how and expertise from across the globe, the Tata PRIMA is world-class in every sense, enabling customers to upgrade to a next-generation commercial vehicle, with the trusted credentials and reliability of the Tata Motors brand, as they ready themselves for the next wave of growth in the country’s logistics sector. As the country readies itself to become the largest construction and infrastructure destination in the world, we at Tata Motors are geared up to meet customers’ requirements of the market and will continue to introduce new products and solutions as we move forward.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, Head – International Business, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to launch our next –generation range of Tata PRIMA heavy-duty commercial vehicles here in the KSA today. The Tata PRIMA has been built based on over six decades of experience in the commercial vehicles business and has been introduced, based on increasing customer preferences for a new-generation commercial vehicle with superior performance, suitable for more trips and long duty cycles, with the benefits of lowest turnaround time. An integral part of introducing the Tata PRIMA range here is Manahil International Company, a partner that has showcased tremendous enthusiasm and passion in the country’s commercial vehicles industry and the Tata Motors brand. They are as customer centric as we are. Through this partnership, we look forward towards further strengthening our relationship with our customers here in Saudi Arabia.”