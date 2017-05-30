Tata Motors Wins HR Innovation Of The Year Award At The 2016 Asia Pacific Excellence Awards

Tata Motors, in the past few years, has associated with over 135 ITIs across 19 states, to develop skilled and competent manpower that’s future ready. Furthermore, Tata Motors has launched a series of programs to provide technical and vocational training for the unemployed youth.

At the Asia-Pacific Excellence Awards held in Hong Kong recently, Tata Motors was received the HR Innovation of the Year award for its contribution to skill development in the automotive sector. The skill development program by Tata Motors is a blend of technical modules and self-development courses with industry leaders as mentors.

As part of the skill development initiative, Tata Motors is working towards promoting gender diversity in auto manufacturing and service sectors. Addressing the automotive skill challenges, the company focuses on skilling school drop-outs and youth especially women, while enhancing global employability. All skill development initiatives by Tata Motors are designed and implemented in line with the global skill qualification framework and occupational standards.

Over the years, initiatives such as LEAP (Learn and Earn Program) have been undertaken, while upgrading the in-house training facilities as well leveraging the skill partners’ capabilities, with the aim of creating a world class work force and preparing the potential employees Job-ready as they embark upon their professional careers.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajendra Chandel, CHRO – Tata Motors, said, “In line with the government’s aggressive plans under the Skill India Mission, we at Tata Motors are constantly increasing our efforts on skill development programs, for an agile and future-ready workforce. Our focus is to drive skilling of young boys and girls in the automotive domain and enhance their employability within India and other countries. With humility, we accept this award for recognition of our contribution towards skill development, and will continue to move on this path towards many such endeavors in the future.”