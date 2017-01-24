Close
T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship 2 750x380 Tata Motors T1 Racer Program (TRP) 2.0 kicked off

Tata Motors T1 Racer Program (TRP) 2.0 kicked-off

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 24, 2017

Tata Motors announced the second edition of its the truck driver race selection and training program (TRP 2.0). Acting as a catalyst to induct drivers into the commercial vehicle profession, the T1 Racer Program will present shortlisted Indian truck drivers with an opportunity to compete in Season IV of the T1 Truck Racing Championship at India’s F1 race track – The Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida. TRP 2.0 has attracted over 1000 applications for Season IV of the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship 2017.

Training Structure Design

The TRP training structure was designed uniquely, since race craft training is to be imparted to truck drivers, who had no previous exposure to track driving. Of these, there may be many, who have never driven a Prima and had little or no formal education. Hence, the course material has been designed to make it driver-friendly, so it could be grasped by the drivers, and that too, in limited time. MOMA Motorsport Management designed a training program consisting of four Levels of training and elimination.

  • Level 1 – To impart elementary race theory & track driving lessons
  • Level 2 – Include a more intensive Prima-driving session
  • Level 3 – Involve rigorous physical and mental training sessions
  • Level 4 – Enable transition of a “road-driver” to a “Prima-Racer”

Speaking on the occasion, R.T. WASAN, Vice President (Commercial), Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “As a leader in the Indian commercial vehicle space, Tata Motors has always been at the forefront in introducing first-of-its-kind innovative initiatives and with the truck racing, we conceptualized the T1 Racer Program, held last year for Indian truck drivers, for the very first time. Designed with the idea of making the profession of trucking and truck driving aspirational, TRP will act as a catalyst to induct Indian drivers into the fast growing T1 family and TRP 2.0 has over two times the number of truck drivers participating for a race seat, over the last year. With an overwhelming response and a more robust training program, over last year, we are confident that the program will equip shortlisted drivers to excel at Season IV of the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship 2017. Our customers have played a critical role in making TRP a success. We take this opportunity to thank them for their collaborative efforts and look forward to taking TRP to greater heights in the coming years.”

