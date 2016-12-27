Tata Motors signs Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for its commercial vehicles business

Tata Motors appointed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for its Commercial Vehicle Business Unit. According to the company, Indian cinema’s original Khiladi will make his entry in this new role at the launch of Tata Motors’ offering in Commercial Vehicles, slated in January 2017.

Tata Motors’ association with Akshay Kumar for Commercial vehicles will be supported by a multi-media campaign, beginning in the first week of January 2017. Besides products and solutions, the actor will be involved in marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Tata Motors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that they are delighted to announce versatile and reliable Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the new face of Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles Business Unit. Akshay embodies dynamism, popularity, machismo, performance and style. More importantly, the actor blends well with the core values of trust, reliability, responsibility and good leadership of Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles Business. Besides, they are catering to an audience that defines the driven, ambitious, forward-moving, non-stop pulse of India and Akshay understands the pulse of this audience well. That is why, with careful selection and preparation, the actor goes on to entertain and enthral his fans with one performance after another. Just as Tata Motors constantly endeavours to understand the ever-changing needs of its customers and builds innovative platforms to provide customized products and solutions catering to different segments. They are confident that Akshay’s popularity will further help complement and articulate the future direction of the Tata Motors commercial vehicles brand.

Speaking on the association, Akshay Kumar said, “The Tata brand is one that most of us have grown up with and now to be associated with them is indeed an honour. No one understands Indian trucking better than Tatas and there couldn’t have been a better and more apt brand to promote. It was fun being in the driver’s seat of one of those monster machines, during a product shoot.”