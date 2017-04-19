Tata-Motors-AMT-buses-Launched-In-India

Tata Motors launched the AMT technology (Automated Manual Transmission) in its Starbus and Ultra brand of buses, ranging from 12 m and 9m. The AMT variants have been priced at INR 21 lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi). Developed especially for city applications with heavy traffic, Tata Motors BS 4 compliant AMT buses and are available in multiple variants, for diverse applications.

The Tata AMT buses come with Manual and Automatic with Economy and Power modes. In power mode, the Automatic Gear Detection (AGD) emphasizes sufficient engine torque capability, to maintain agility and drivability even in case of demanding duty cycles, while the economy mode ensures optimal fuel consumption.

The AMT technology of the bus coupled with a powerful new generation engine, automatically engages the vehicle’s clutch and shifts the gear. It also considers the driver’s operation, engine torque, vehicle load and road inclination, resulting in optimized gear shifting and hassle -free driving experience.

With a whole range of coach designs, e.g. microbus, intercity and touring coaches, luxurious inter-city travel options, to safe transport choices for school going children, Tata Motors aims to cater to customers’ needs with an entire gamut of day-to-day mass passenger transport solutions.