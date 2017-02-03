Tata Motors Hosts Small Commercial Vehicle Application Expo

Tata Motors recently hosted its ‘Small Commercial Vehicle Application Expo’ – ‘Har Business ka Ace’in Mumbai, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bhubaneshwar, and Bikaner among the 44 cities where the Expo will take place. At the event, Tata Motors will showcase a range of applications on its Ace brand of mini-trucks, with 11 solutions ranging from steel containers, refrigerated containers, insulated containers, hoppers, box tippers, water-tankers and a cafeteria-on-wheels.

Tata Motors is targeting new and existing small commercial vehicle customers with the Ace brand through this expo, giving them an opportunity to explore newer businesses and providing them employability options with ready for business vehicles. Tata Motors plans to reach out to customers across over 30 locations across India.

According to the company, the Ace range of small commercial vehicles offers superior safety, maximum performance in varied conditions, is comfortable and easy to maintain. The Ace range is customizable, for a varied business needs right from catering to e-commerce delivery to upholding the Swachh Bharat vision for a cleaner India.

Commenting on the occasion, R.T. Wasan – Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors we understand our customers’ requirements and the launch of the SCV Application Expo, is yet another innovative example of addressing the emerging needs for a safer, more comfortable and a reliable commercial vehicle experience. As leaders in the fully-built commercial vehicle space, with the SCV Application Expo, we also hope to cut down on our customers’ wait time, by bringing our ready-to-use small commercial vehicles even more closer to them. Fully Built Vehicles provide for customized off the shelf solutions, with easy-to-operate equipment, also providing us at Tata Motors, with greater opportunities to engage with customers for a larger understanding of the benefits of a Tata Motors commercial vehicle. With application based offerings and added benefits of being backed by Tata Motors extensive service network, we are geared to provide our customers with a unique differentiator, for sustainable business models.”