Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles Are BSIV Ready With EGR And SCR Technologies

Tata Motors announced readiness of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) technologies for BSIV compliant engines, powering its range of Commercial Vehicles.

EGR technology adopted by Tata Motors in 2010 will continue to power small-to-medium category of commercial vehicles with engine power requirements up to 180HP. EGR helps to reduce NOx emissions from the engine. Additionally, Tata Motors has adopted the globally proven SCR technology since 2014 for its Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial vehicles ranging from 130HP to 400HP. Tata Cummins Ltd, a JV between Tata Motors and US-based Cummins Inc. has developed these engines. SCR technology allows engine to operate at more optimal combustion temperature providing better power, fuel efficiency and lower NOx and particulate matter generation.

While EGR is a relatively low cost, simple, and ‘easy to integrate’ technology, SCR can be scaled up further to meet the stringent BS VI emission standards. Tata Motors has perfected both the SCR and EGR technologies on a wide range of TML vehicles that have been sold to customers within India as well as abroad.

Tata Motors has been exporting many of its products to countries like Russia, Australia, Europe and Latin America where the emission regulations have been ahead of India and many of Tata Motors’ products have been meeting Euro IV and Euro V regulations.