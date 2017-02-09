Tata Kite-5 Compact Sedan Officially Christened As Tata Tigor; Design Sketch Revealed

The Kite-5 concept car has received a good response for its design proposition since the time it was showcased at Auto Expo 2016. Tata Motors have now announced that the Kite-5 concept will be christened as Tata Tigor. The Tata Tigor is the next offering of the Impact design language and, according to the company, is targeted at “young, talented and confident individuals who express their individuality with a unique style of their own and will be India’s first ‘Styleback’”.

The Tigor is the third Tata model to be based on the Impact design language after the Tiago and the Hexa. The Tigor is designed like the Tiago from the front till the C-Pillar while the boot has been neatly integrated at the rear. The model receives a coupe like profile. On all four sides, the Tigor will receive large, five spoke diamond cut alloy wheels. It will also receive a high mounted full length LED stop lamp positioned on the roof of the sub 4 metre compact sedan. The tail lamps on either side will be separated by thick chrome strip while the rear bumper will feature a large black insert with integrated reflectors.

Also read: Five reasons why the upcoming Tata Kite 5 compact sedan could be a bigger hit than the Tiago

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “After Hexa, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata Tigor which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment. The break-free design dynamics of Tata Tigor makes it India’s 1st ‘Styleback’. We will announce its commercial launch soon and are excited to see the impact of the ‘Styleback’ on our customers.”