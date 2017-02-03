Tata Kite-5 Compact Sedan Launch Likely In March 2017

Tata Motors has lined-up a few launches for the year 2017. The company recently launched the Hexa on January 18 at a price tag of INR 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Following the Hexa would be a few more models such as the Nexon, Tiago AMT and the Kite 5 (Tiago based compact sedan).

Speaking of upcoming launches, reports suggest that Tata Motors plans to launch the Kite 5 compact sedan in March 2017. The company had earlier planned to launch the Tiago based compact sedan in January 2017, however, the plans were later postponed as the dealership network was reportedly not equipped enough to cater to the new launches.

Currently code-named the ‘Kite 5’, the company is likely to give the production model a new name, which reports suggest could be ‘Altigo’ or ‘Viago’. Coming to the model, the design of the Kite-5 compact sedan is based on the IMPACT design philosophy as seen on the Tiago and the Hexa.

A few highlights of the upcoming Kite-5 include projector headlamps, LED tail-lamps, high mounted LED stop lamp, alloy wheels, Harman sourced 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a reverse camera. The Kite-5 would be equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags and ABS.

The upcoming Kite-5 compact sedan is likely to draw power from a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine, as seen on its hatchback sibling. While the petrol motor will produce 83 hp and 114 Nm of torque, the diesel motor is tuned to develop 69 hp and 140 Nm of torque. Transmission options would include a five speed manual transmission as standard while an automatic transmission could also be available as an option during the launch.

Source: ET Auto