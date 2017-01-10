Tata Hexa Prices Leaked, to Begin at INR 12.30 lakh (Ex-showroom)?

Ahead of its launch in India next week, the prices of the upcoming Hexa SUV from Tata Motors has been leaked. A screen grab of the company’s website taken yesterday revealed that the Hexa will be launched with for a price tag of INR 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image courtesy: Team-BHP

Tata Motors recently launched the official TVC for the Hexa a few days ago. The company has also been conducting off-road drive experiences for the SUV under the campaign ‘Hexa Experience Centre’ in various cities across the country. Bookings for the Hexa began in the month of November for a refundable amount of INR 11,000.

The Hexa will draw power from a 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine that will be available in two states of tune. The Varicor 320 motor and Varicor 400 motor will produce 150 PS with 320 Nm of torque and 156 PS with 400 Nm of torque respectively. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a five speed manual transmission, a six speed manual transmission and an all new six speed automatic transmission. Also on offer will be four drive modes: Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road.

A few notable features of the Hexa include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 19 inch alloy wheels, five inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10 speaker JBL audio system and dual zone climate control. Safety features would include ABS, EBD, ESP, six airbags and speed sensing door locks. Stay tuned as we get you the details of the Hexa live from the launch on January 18th.