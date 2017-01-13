Tata Hexa Launch Scheduled to Take Place on January 18

Tata Motors will launch the new Hexa, on January 18 at an event in Mumbai. The company has commenced delivery of the vehicle to its showrooms across the country.

As a build-up to the launch, Tata Motors provided customers with an opportunity to experience the vehicle on-road and off-road, through Hexa Experience Centres, with the next leg of the event scheduled to take place in Mumbai, from January 13 to January 15 at Bandra Kurla Complex. Customers visiting the venue will also have the opportunity to book the vehicle.

According to Tata Motors, the Hexa is designed for those with an active and dynamic lifestyle, with an emphasis on design and drivability, with an aggressive attitude delivering absolute comfort, personifying Tata Motors passenger vehicle business unit’s newly defined ‘Impact’ design language.

Following are the top 10 features of the Tata Hexa:

Impact Design: The new Hexa boasts Tata Motors Signature Impact Design, with bold and impactful Exteriors and Premium sporty interiors with Superb finishes. Soft touch materials, further accentuates the plush feel of the cabin. Varicor 400 Engine: Powered by Tata Motors advanced next-gen 2.2-litre VARICOR 400 diesel engine, which delivers class leading 400 Nm torque and 156 PS power, makes the new Hexa a responsive vehicle for a spirited drive experience. Super-Drive Modes: Super Drive Modes allow the driver to seamlessly switch between the four different driving modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road for enhanced ride comfort & stability over different terrains and choose his own driving experience. The feature alters parameters in the engine performance, the new-generation Electronic Stability Program (ESP), the Torque on Demand (TOD) transfer case, the Instrument Cluster display and the vehicle’s ambient lighting to deliver the perfect combination for the chosen conditions. Super Drive modes can be activated through a rotary knob, ergonomically placed on the centre console. New Automatic Transmission: 6 speed automatic transmission with selectable modes: Automatic, Sports and Race with manual shift option 10 Speaker JBL System: Utilizing Harman’s unique technology, the JBL branded 10 speaker system with high fidelity audio reproduction and harmonic richness, will transform the vehicle into an elaborate sound system giving a personalized theatre experience. Smartphone Applications: Hexa allows for seamless smartphone integration, giving customers access to highly personalized on-demand mobility services. The vehicle boasts the new ConnectNext App that features various applications, including NAVIMAPS App, Juke-Car App, Tata Smart Remote App and Tata Smart Manual App. 19-inch Alloy Wheels: Muscular wheel arch cladding nests best-in-class* 19-inch diamond cut finish alloy wheels, with low aspect ratio tyres, complementing the HEXA’s premium look and it’s off roading capabilities. Sunblinds: The rear door sunblinds help cocoon oneself from the outside bustling traffic and provides extra protection from the sun’s rays. Ambient Mood Lighting: The Hexa comes with a choice of eight colours for in-cabin ambient mood lighting, with illumination control and customization. Comprehensive Safety Suite: The Hexa is equipped with a host of safety features: