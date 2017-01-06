Tata Hexa Tuff Edition 20 750x380 Tata Hexa Accessories Brochure Leaked, to be Available With 3 Customization Kits

By Aditya Nadkarni January 6, 2017

Ahead of the launch of the Hexa on January 18 2017, the accessories list has been leaked on the web. The leaked brochure reveals that the upcoming SUV from Tata Motors will be available with a number of accessories, including three individual customization kits. The three customization kits include the Luxe kit, the Expedition kit and the Tuff kit.

A few highlights of the Luxe kit on the Tata Hexa include a chrome garnish on the tail lamp, tail-gate, door handles, mirror cover, grille and the headlamps. Also on offer are side mouldings, puddle lamps, illuminated front logo, wireless charger, chiller and warmer box and anti skid mats.

Also read: Tata Hexa variant wise details explained: All you need to know

The Expedition kit on the Hexa would include a roof platform, canopy, puddle lamps, waterproof luggage bags, 3D moulded mats and a shovel. The Tuff kit, showcased during the media drive of the Hexa, features a roof box, wireless charger with tray and an HUD with TPMS. The Tuff kit will also be equipped with a front lip spoiler, side and rear skirts.

A few other significant accessories that would be available for the upcoming Hexa would include a motorized sunroof, leather seat covers, amplifiers, sub-woofers, 16 inch alloy wheels and side steps. You can check out the complete list with the help of the PDF below:

Following is the PDF file for the Tata Hexa accessories:

