SWM Motorcycles Coming To India; First Product To Be An Adventure Tourer

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 19, 2017

MV Agusta will be joined by another Italian manufacturer under the Kinetic’s Motoroyale brand by the end of 2017. Kinetic Engineering Limited plans to bring SWM Motorcycles to India and the first product to arrive will be the SuperDual T, followed by SuperDual X by the end of the year.

What, you haven’t heard of the brand?

Probably because they aren’t as popular as other Italian brands outside of Italy. The brand was founded in 1971 by Piero Sironi and Fausto Vergani and manufactured Observed Trials, Enduro, Motocross and off-road motorcycles between 1970s and 1980s. However, SWM went in liquidation in 1984 and the production ceased. It was in 2014 that the brand was resurrected after receiving funding from China’s Shineray Group. SWM made a comeback at the 2014 ECIMA show in Milan by introducing six street and off-road bikes with displacement ranging from 300cc to 650cc single cylinders.

Shineray bought the license for as many as ten Husqvarna models which were designed under BMW ownership when Husqvarna was changing hands between BMW and KTM. These were intellectual properties which Austrian KTM wasn’t interested in. The company also bought the fully-operational Varese plant of Husqvarna, which was abandoned by KTM to move the manufacturing to Austria.

What’s coming to India?

As reported by Overdrive, we may see the SWM SuperDual T and X arriving on Indian shores by the end of 2017. The motorcycles will draw power from a 600cc, four-stroke, four-valve, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that’s come mated to a six-speed transmission. The company will soon roll out Euro IV complaint models which will be sent for homologation. The brand aims to price the motorcycle below INR 5.5 lakh and it should be available by October 2017 at Motoroyale showrooms across India.

Technical Specifications

General features
Wheelbase 1,510 mm
Overall length 2,240 mm
Overall width 905 mm
Overall height 1,240 mm
Saddle height 898 mm
Min ground clearance 180 mm
Trail 120 mm
Kerb weight without fuel 169 mm
Fuel tank capacity 18 Litre
Engine oil 1.8 Litre
Engine
Type Single Cylinder 4 Stroke
Bore x Stroke 100 mm x 76.5 mm
Displacement 600 cc
Compression Ratio 12.4:1
Power 42 kW (57 hp)
Cooling Liquid
Start Electric With Decompressor
Timing System DOHC 4 Valve
Lubrication Wet Sump With Lobe Oil Pump And Cartridge Filter
Ignition Electronic Inductive Discharge With Adjustable Advance Digital
Fuel System Electronic Injection Feed
Clutch Wet, Multiplate Type With Hydraulic Control
Transmission 6 Speed Constant Mesh
Ratio 1st : 2.615

2nd : 1.812

3rd : 1.350

4th : 1.091

5th : 0.957

6th : 0.880
Chassis
Frame High Strength Steel Round Pipes, Single Beam Double Cradle Main Frame , Rear Frame In Light Alloy
Front Suspension Fast Ace – 45mm Upside Down Telescopic Hydraulic Fork With Advanced Axle , Rebound Damping Adjustment – 210 mm Travel
Rear Suspension Sachs – Progressive “Soft Damp” Type With Single Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Spring Preload Adjustment, Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment Wheel – 270 mm Travel
Front Brake 300 mm Disc With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
Rear Brake 220 mm Disc Type, With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
Front Rim 2.50 x 19”
Rear Rim 3.50 x 17”
Front Tire 110 / 80 X 19” – Metzeler Tourance
Rear Tire 140 / 80 x 17” – Metzeler Tourance

Source: Overdrive

Here is the detailed image gallery:

