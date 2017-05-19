SWM Motorcycles Coming To India; First Product To Be An Adventure Tourer

MV Agusta will be joined by another Italian manufacturer under the Kinetic’s Motoroyale brand by the end of 2017. Kinetic Engineering Limited plans to bring SWM Motorcycles to India and the first product to arrive will be the SuperDual T, followed by SuperDual X by the end of the year.

What, you haven’t heard of the brand?

Probably because they aren’t as popular as other Italian brands outside of Italy. The brand was founded in 1971 by Piero Sironi and Fausto Vergani and manufactured Observed Trials, Enduro, Motocross and off-road motorcycles between 1970s and 1980s. However, SWM went in liquidation in 1984 and the production ceased. It was in 2014 that the brand was resurrected after receiving funding from China’s Shineray Group. SWM made a comeback at the 2014 ECIMA show in Milan by introducing six street and off-road bikes with displacement ranging from 300cc to 650cc single cylinders.

Do Not Miss – Reborn Italian SWM to make its comeback with the Superdual 600cc adventure bike

Shineray bought the license for as many as ten Husqvarna models which were designed under BMW ownership when Husqvarna was changing hands between BMW and KTM. These were intellectual properties which Austrian KTM wasn’t interested in. The company also bought the fully-operational Varese plant of Husqvarna, which was abandoned by KTM to move the manufacturing to Austria.

What’s coming to India?

As reported by Overdrive, we may see the SWM SuperDual T and X arriving on Indian shores by the end of 2017. The motorcycles will draw power from a 600cc, four-stroke, four-valve, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that’s come mated to a six-speed transmission. The company will soon roll out Euro IV complaint models which will be sent for homologation. The brand aims to price the motorcycle below INR 5.5 lakh and it should be available by October 2017 at Motoroyale showrooms across India.

Technical Specifications

General features Wheelbase 1,510 mm Overall length 2,240 mm Overall width 905 mm Overall height 1,240 mm Saddle height 898 mm Min ground clearance 180 mm Trail 120 mm Kerb weight without fuel 169 mm Fuel tank capacity 18 Litre Engine oil 1.8 Litre Engine Type Single Cylinder 4 Stroke Bore x Stroke 100 mm x 76.5 mm Displacement 600 cc Compression Ratio 12.4:1 Power 42 kW (57 hp) Cooling Liquid Start Electric With Decompressor Timing System DOHC 4 Valve Lubrication Wet Sump With Lobe Oil Pump And Cartridge Filter Ignition Electronic Inductive Discharge With Adjustable Advance Digital Fuel System Electronic Injection Feed Clutch Wet, Multiplate Type With Hydraulic Control Transmission 6 Speed Constant Mesh Ratio 1st : 2.615 2nd : 1.812 3rd : 1.350 4th : 1.091 5th : 0.957 6th : 0.880 Chassis Frame High Strength Steel Round Pipes, Single Beam Double Cradle Main Frame , Rear Frame In Light Alloy Front Suspension Fast Ace – 45mm Upside Down Telescopic Hydraulic Fork With Advanced Axle , Rebound Damping Adjustment – 210 mm Travel Rear Suspension Sachs – Progressive “Soft Damp” Type With Single Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Spring Preload Adjustment, Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment Wheel – 270 mm Travel Front Brake 300 mm Disc With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper Rear Brake 220 mm Disc Type, With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper Front Rim 2.50 x 19” Rear Rim 3.50 x 17” Front Tire 110 / 80 X 19” – Metzeler Tourance Rear Tire 140 / 80 x 17” – Metzeler Tourance

Source: Overdrive