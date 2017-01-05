Suzuki Motorcycles offer Gixxer motorcycles at Zero Down Payment; Buyers get Free Official Team Jacket

The Indian motoring industry saw a negative impact on sales due to recent demonetisation drive in the country. Manufacturers from across the segments are trying to offer some relief to their customers by offering cashless transactions. Providing some solace from the demonetisation drive and the lack of cash at hand is Suzuki Motorcycles India’s latest offers on its Gixxer Series of motorcycles.
Suzuki Motorcycles India is offering its Gixxer range of motorcycles at zero down payment. The two-wheeler maker is also offering the motorcycles with a five year warranty and a free Official Team Jacket*. The offer is valid on the entire Gixxer model range which includes Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF, Gixxer SP and Gixxer SP SF motorcycles.
*Please note that the jacket offered is not a protective motorcycle riding jacket
The On-Road Delhi prices for Suzuki Gixxer SF are
The On-Road Delhi prices for Suzuki Gixxer 155 are
Price inclusive of Mirror Set and Sari Guard. Price does not include Extended warranty, Zero Depreciation Insurance and any accessories other than mentioned above.
