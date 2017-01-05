Suzuki Gixxer Offer 1 750x380 Suzuki Motorcycles offer Gixxer motorcycles at Zero Down Payment; Buyers get Free Official Team Jacket

By Suvil Susvirkar January 5, 2017

The Indian motoring industry saw a negative impact on sales due to recent demonetisation drive in the country. Manufacturers from across the segments are trying to offer some relief to their customers by offering cashless transactions. Providing some solace from the demonetisation drive and the lack of cash at hand is Suzuki Motorcycles India’s latest offers on its Gixxer Series of motorcycles.

Suzuki Motorcycles India is offering its Gixxer range of motorcycles at zero down payment. The two-wheeler maker is also offering the motorcycles with a five year warranty and a free Official Team Jacket*. The offer is valid on the entire Gixxer model range which includes Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF, Gixxer SP and Gixxer SP SF motorcycles.

*Please note that the jacket offered is not a protective motorcycle riding jacket

The On-Road Delhi prices for Suzuki Gixxer SF are

  • Pearl Mira Red / Glass Sparkle Black : INR 94,774
  • Pearl Mira Red /Glass sparkle Black with Rear Disc Brake : INR 97,046
  • Moto GP Edition : INR 96,431
  • Moto GP Edition with Rear Disc Brake : INR 98,703
  • Gixxer SF SP Matte Fibron Grey / Glass Sparkle Black : INR 98,703

The On-Road Delhi prices for Suzuki Gixxer 155 are

  • All Mono Tone Colors : INR 85,340
  • All Dual Tone Colors : INR 86,435
  • All Dual Tone Colors with Rear Disc Brake : INR 88,707
  • Gixxer SP Matte Fibron Grey / Glass Sparkle Black : INR 89,803

Price inclusive of Mirror Set and Sari Guard. Price does not include Extended warranty, Zero Depreciation Insurance and any accessories other than mentioned above.

