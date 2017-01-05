Suzuki Motorcycles offer Gixxer motorcycles at Zero Down Payment; Buyers get Free Official Team Jacket

The Indian motoring industry saw a negative impact on sales due to recent demonetisation drive in the country. Manufacturers from across the segments are trying to offer some relief to their customers by offering cashless transactions. Providing some solace from the demonetisation drive and the lack of cash at hand is Suzuki Motorcycles India’s latest offers on its Gixxer Series of motorcycles.

Suzuki Motorcycles India is offering its Gixxer range of motorcycles at zero down payment. The two-wheeler maker is also offering the motorcycles with a five year warranty and a free Official Team Jacket*. The offer is valid on the entire Gixxer model range which includes Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF, Gixxer SP and Gixxer SP SF motorcycles.

*Please note that the jacket offered is not a protective motorcycle riding jacket

The On-Road Delhi prices for Suzuki Gixxer SF are

Pearl Mira Red / Glass Sparkle Black : INR 94,774

Pearl Mira Red /Glass sparkle Black with Rear Disc Brake : INR 97,046

Moto GP Edition : INR 96,431

Moto GP Edition with Rear Disc Brake : INR 98,703

Gixxer SF SP Matte Fibron Grey / Glass Sparkle Black : INR 98,703

The On-Road Delhi prices for Suzuki Gixxer 155 are

All Mono Tone Colors : INR 85,340

All Dual Tone Colors : INR 86,435

All Dual Tone Colors with Rear Disc Brake : INR 88,707

Gixxer SP Matte Fibron Grey / Glass Sparkle Black : INR 89,803

Price inclusive of Mirror Set and Sari Guard. Price does not include Extended warranty, Zero Depreciation Insurance and any accessories other than mentioned above.