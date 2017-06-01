Suzuki GSX-R150 Based Dual Purpose Motorcycle Reportedly Under Development

It seems that Suzuki is working on introducing a dual-purpose motorcycle with a displacement of 150cc. The source is an Indonesian website, Iwanbanaran, which states that Suzuki will introduce a GSX-R150/GSX-S150 based dual purpose motorcycle. The motorcycle will be targeted to the Indonesian and Thailand market. The possibility of any such motorcycle – if at all there is one under development – coming to India is very low.

If there were a motorcycle of such sort under development, it’d most likely feature off-road spec hardware such as a long travel suspension, a tall set front fender, rugged wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby set of tyres, and a raise exhaust canister.

Being based on the GSX-R150, the motorcycle will use the 147.3 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine although most likely with a slightly different set of tune or with re-worked gear ratios. The motor on the GSX-R150 is tuned to deliver 19.17 PS of power @ 10,500 rpm and 14 Nm of torque @ 9,000 clicks and we don’t expect the numbers on the off-roader to be much different.

There is still no official confirmation about any such motorcycle but if at all Suzuki is working on one, we’d probably hear some details in coming months. While we wait for that, let us know your views about a 150cc dual-purpose motorcycle from Suzuki through the comments section below.

Source: Iwanbanaran