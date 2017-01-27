Suzuki Gixxer Cup Season 2 Concludes on a High Note

Suzuki Motorcycle India hosted Round 5 of the one make race at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai on Sunday. The Gixxer Cup is conducted alongside the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2016. The Suzuki Gixxer Cup which began its second season in June, was full of interesting races, most of them closely fought, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. The final round too witnessed intense competition in both the categories with many riders fighting it out for the Novice and Open Championships.

The Open Category saw Aaron Gunawardena win Race 1, cruising ahead of R Rajinikanth by a 2+ second lead. Race 2 witnessed a finish between Aaron, Rajinikanth and Vivian with Aaron overtaking on the last corner and clinching the win with 1/10th of a second ahead of R Rajinikanth. After a closely contested season, Meka Vidhuraj was crowned the Open Championship winner of the season by securing 176 points, 23 points ahead of R Rajinikanth, who took the runner-up trophy with 153 points; while Vivian Gladwin won third place overall with 144 points.

Race 1 of the Novice Category was won by Joseph Mathew with a margin of 10+ seconds and Vishal S coming in 2nd. Race 2 was closely fought with Joseph Mathew’s winning lead cut down to 1 second by Amarnath Rajan in 2nd place. Joseph Mathew won the Novice Championship with a total of 200 points. Amarnath Rajan was the Novice Championship Runner Up with 144 points, and Clinton Cordeiro got the Championship 2nd Runner Up at 73 points.

Both Open and Novice Champions go home with Suzuki Gixxer SF and Suzuki Gixxer motorcycles respectively, while the winners of the 2nd and 3rd positions take cash prizes of INR 20,000 and INR 10,000 each. The results for all the races are as follows:

Novice Race 1 Laps: 4 1st: Joseph P Mathew 9:11.643 2nd: Vishal S 9:22.692 3rd: Alexander AS 9:24:259 Best Lap: Amarnath Rajan 2:12:973 (100.6 kmph) Novice Race 2 Laps: 4 1st: Joseph P Mathew 9:16.665 2nd: Amarnath Rajan 9:17.967 3rd: Alexander AS 9:19.629 Best Lap: Amarnath Rajan 2:13.338 (100.2 kmph) Open Race 1 Laps: 6 1st: Aaron Gunawardena 14:01.800 2nd: R Rajinikanth 14:04.201 3rd: Meka Vidhuraj 14:08:988 Best Lap: Aaron Gunawardena 2:11.584 (101.6 kmph) Open Race 2 Laps: 6 1st: Aaron Gunawardena 13:37.638 2nd: R Rajinikanth 13:37.715 3rd: Vivian Gladwin 13:38:097 Best Lap: R Rajinikanth 2:10:912 (102.1 kmph)

Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2016 Open Championship Results:

Champion Meka Vidhuraj – 176 Pts

Runner Up R Rajinikanth – 153 Pts

2nd Runner Up Vivian Gladwin – 144 Pts

Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2016 Novice Championship Results: