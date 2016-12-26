IGNYTE Winter Gear 3 750x380 Steebird ‘IGNYTE’ Introduces Winter Gear for Bikers : Details, Images and Prices

Steebird ‘IGNYTE’ Introduces Winter Gear for Bikers : Details, Images and Prices

By Suvil Susvirkar December 26, 2016

IGNYTE by Steebird has revealed its new riding accessories for the winters. Styled in Italy for the global market, the two wheeler accessories brand IGNYTE presents Balaclava, Gloves and Sleeves specially designed for youth.

The premium IGNYTE GLOVES are claimed to offer protection, comfort and style on the motorcycle. Designed in Italy, it is perfect for the winters and addresses the protection need while on the go as it provides extra protection for the knuckles and is reflective. Made of special PVC leather for better gripping and keeping in mind the comfort factor it has polyfil layer inside for softness.

The stretchable balaclava and sleeves by IGNYTE are designed keeping the comfort factor of the rider in mind. It is meant even for long rides as it is drier non clinging, non-saturating and wicking to move sweat away from your body. The technology outlasts the life of the garment. It provides ultimate protection from wind, dust, cold, pollution, sun and UV-rays. This light weight and fully breathable accessory is comfortable to fit under helmet and offers full face and arm coverage.

The products are available at all retail store and you can also visit the official website (here) to order online.

IGNYTE Winter gears price:-

  • Balaclava- Rs Printed-: INR 669 Black-: INR 579
  • Sleeves- Printed – INR 669 S&m Black – INR 579, Printed (L) INR 729 – INR 629 (L)
  • Gloves- INR 1,139
  • Shoe cover- INR 1,349

