SPIED : Upcoming Aprilia SR125 Snapped

Aprilia is working on a relatively smaller displacement variant of its SR150 scooter. A unit of the upcoming SR series scooter with a displacement of 125cc and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) stickers was snapped in Pune. The scooter is reportedly undergoing homologation with ARAI. Now the new 125cc engine was smartly planted on a SR150 body to hide it from motoring paparazzi. However, a SR125 tag is clearly visible on the engine.

But the scooter is not likely to be much different from the currently sold SR150. So we may see the two scooters share the same bodywork albeit with different graphics. The Aprilia SR 150 draws power from a 154.4cc four-stroke air-cooled carburetor engine that duty on the Vespa 150 SXL and VXL as well. So it is highly likely that the SR125 will use a retuned engine from the Vespa 125. The 125cc, 3 valve engines on the Vespa is tuned to deliver 10.06PS and 10.6Nm respectively.

There is still no official confirmation about any such model coming to the Indian market. We’d keep you posted about the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the SR125 through the comments section below.

Via Rushlane