SPIED: Facelifted 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 snapped in India

It still sells like hot cakes in India, but it has to follow the family path. As a result, a face lifted, camouflaged example of the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 has been spied on the outskirts of Chennai. It was caught on camera while doing its test rounds with the upcoming Hyundai Verna, which will be introduced sometime in Q3 2017.

Like the recently launched Hyundai Xcent and the bigger Elantra, the refreshed 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 will sport a front grille that will make its face resemble that of its other family members, along with sharper, different looking headlamps and a new bumper. This mid-life update will mostly keep the sides untouched, although expect a different design for the alloy wheels. We can already see a sort of telephone dial pattern.

The rear though could get major changes, and as it is clearly visible in the images, the licence plate has moved up from the bumper and now sits bang in the middle of the tail-gate. Expect the tail-lights and the rear bumper to go through some transformation too. Mechanically, the i20 facelift in all likelihood will continue with the same set of engines – a 1.2 petrol, the 1.4-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre petrol with an auto box. However, Hyundai could offer a new 3-cylinder turbo petrol motor which is good for 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque to take on the likes of the Baleno RS. The car maker could also surprise by introducing a mild hybrid system that will spill over to the hatch from the new Verna and could find its way inside the Creta too.

