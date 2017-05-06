Skoda Showrooms Go Virtual; UK Gets Its First Online Showroom

Skoda UK has launched its first online showroom. Customers can access the Skoda Live Tour on their computer, tablet or smartphone – and gain the showroom experience at a time and place that suits them. Skoda Live Tour instantly connects the customer to a Skoda Product Host by an internet video link and introduces the Skoda models.

On the Skoda website, prospective customers now have the possibility of engaging in an online consultation with a Skoda Product Host to experience the brand’s latest models. A simple button on the product homepage allows users to request an immediate call back or arrange an appointment at a time convenient to them.

Skoda Live Tour utilises Whisbi’s cloud-based conversational technology to bring the real retailer experience online. Through the use of live video streaming, the customer is instantly connected to the Live Tour and a Product Host who uses a mix of smartphone camera and static cameras to showcase the details of the cars.

The consultant can present the exterior and interior of the vehicle, demonstrate ‘Simply Clever’ features, explain details such as the infotainment-system menu, and answer specific questions. If the potential buyer is interested in the boot, the Product Host can take them to the rear by mobile camera and demonstrate the loading space live.

During the conversation in the Live Tour, the Product Host can assist the customer in the online configuration of their desired vehicle and then search for a local Skoda retailer. The Skoda Product Host can also request an appointment for a test drive in person at the customer’s retailer of choice. The customer can input text via a chat window, for example, to confirm their name, address or email address.