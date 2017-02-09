Enter your details to create an acount
Skoda-Octavia-Black-edition-750x315

Skoda Octavia Onyx Edition Teased, Launch Likely Soon

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni February 9, 2017

Ahead of its official launch that is likely to take place soon, Skoda India has teased a limited edition of the Octavia. A single teaser image from the Czech automobile manufacturer shared on the company’s social media channels reveals what is likely to be the Octavia Onyx edition.

Skoda-Octavia-Onyx-Edition

To be based on the top-end Style-Plus trim, the Octavia Onyx edition will feature a few visual updates to the exterior while the interior and the engine specifications will remain untouched. The Black edition will be launched a few months before the new Octavia facelift makes its debut in India.

Skoda-Octavia-Onyx-Edition motoroids-pramotion-728

Also read: All new 2017 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 is the most powerful Octavia in the company’s history

Coming to the India-spec Skoda Octavia Onyx edition, the model will receive visual updates to the exterior that would include blacked out alloy wheels, grille surround and ORVMs. While the global spec model features an all-black theme for the interiors, the India spec model will continue to sport the same theme as seen on the Style Plus trim. A few highlights of the Style-Plus trim model will include Bi-xenon headlamps, LED DRLs, 6.5 inch LCD TFT touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink, panoramic sunroof, 12 way adjustable driver seat, park assist and six airbags.

Skoda-Octavia-Onyx-Edition motoroids-pramotion-728 Skoda-Octavia-Black-edition

As the Octavia Onyx edition is based on the Style Plus trim, it will be available in both, the petrol and diesel guises. Engine options will include a 180 PS 1.8-litre petrol engine mated to a seven speed dual clutch transmission and a 143 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to a six speed DSG transmission. Expect a launch in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Overdrive

