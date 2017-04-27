Skip links

Skoda Karoq (Yeti Successor) Spotted Testing With Minimal Camouflage

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 27, 2017

The Skoda Yeti’s successor, purportedly called the ‘Koraq’, has been spied testing with minimal camouflage. Design wise, it looks like a baby Kodiaq. The Koraq gets a grille that’s similar to the one seen on the Kodiaq large SUV. Apart from the grille, the rest of the bodywork gets Kodiaq-like styling as well, with taut lines and sharp creases.

 

 

The miniaturised Kodiaq appearance can be seen from every angle, including the rear end, where the familiar LED tail lamps reside. The interiors of the Karoq haven’t been revealed yet, but expect it to be similar to the Kodiaq’s cabin, and offer a choice of trendy infotainment systems and five seats.

The Skoda Karoq is based on the MQB platform shared with the VW Tiguan, Seat Ateca, Skoda Kodiaq and many more models from the Volkswagen Group. The Karoq will be offered with a mix of three- and four-cylinder TSI petrol and four-cylinder TDI diesel engines with displacements ranging from 1.0- to 2.0-litre. Transmission choices may include 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while an all-wheel-drive system will be optional.

