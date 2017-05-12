Skoda Karoq Compact SUV Close-Up Images Officially Revealed For The First Time

Shortly before its world premiere, the Skoda has provided a first look at the new compact SUV, the Karoq. Skoda’s new, emotive and dynamic SUV design language is easily recognisable. The Karoq has been designed to have a striking character. It features crystalline elements that demonstrate power and robustness as well as elegance. The larger dimensions significantly enhance the ride comfort for the occupants and add to the boot’s capacity.

The new Karoq’s emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements is a true representation of the new Skoda design language. The front section captivates with a three-dimensional design. The radiator grille, framed by a chrome trim, has vertical double slats and creates the trapezoidal cross section that is typical of Skoda SUVs.

The design of the headlights is inspired by the rich traditions of Bohemian glass art. The crystalline cut of the full-LED headlights and the eight light strips that make up the ‘eyelashes’ create a unique lighting pattern. The large Skoda logo takes pride of place on the bonnet.

LED technology is also used for the tail lights. The tail lighting with LED technology includes the rear lights, brake lights and fog lights. The design concept also features narrow, raked tail lights, the outer segment of which is embedded in the side frames, while the inner segment is integrated into the tailgate. The tail lights form the Skoda-typical ‘C’ shape.

The compact SUV is 4,382 mm long, 1,841 mm wide and 1,605 mm high. The long wheelbase measuring 2,638 mm (all-wheel-drive version: 2,630 mm) gives the Karoq a comfortable stance on the road and provides an indication of the generously proportioned interior.

The boot has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. This increases to 1,630 l with the rear seats folded down. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seats, the boot space is variable and can hold between 479 and 588 l. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats, that can be adjusted and completely removed individually – giving the SUV a van-like maximum loading capacity of 1,810 l.

The interior exhibits newly designed dashboard divided into a tall upper and narrow lower section – a separation that is particularly noticeable in the large decorative areas on the passenger side. The door trims continue this design approach.

Bold vertical elements influence the Karoq’s design. The four large air vents sit vertically, and the middle two flank the in-car monitor. The LED ambient lighting is a further highlight in the generously sized interior. Ultra-slim lighting strips are located on the upper edge of the four door trims and continue around the dashboard. The driver can control the brightness of the illumination, which can be set to one of ten different colours.

With the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq, a new large SUV was introduced to the international markets only recently. With the introduction of the Karoq, the company is now aiming to set the next milestone. The new compact SUV will be celebrating its world premiere on 18 May in Stockholm. Its market launch will follow in the second half of 2017.