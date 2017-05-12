Skoda Auto Matches April 2016’s Record Sales; Reports 97,300 Deliveries

Skoda Auto achieved 97,300 deliveries to customers in April, thereby matching the record level from the same month last year (April 2016: 97,200). In April, the brand performed particularly well in Central Europe (+13.7%) and Eastern Europe (+11.4%). Skoda expects further impetus for growth from its new Skoda KAROQ compact SUV. The new model will be celebrating its world premiere on 18 May in Stockholm.

As part of its 2025 Strategy, Skoda is consistently advancing the expansion of its model range with an extensive SUV campaign. Following the market launch of the Skoda KODIAQ, another model – the Skoda KAROQ – will be launched. The brand’s new compact SUV will be introduced to the global public for the first time on 18 May in Stockholm. Its market launch will be at the end of the year.

In Western Europe, Skoda came close to last year’s high level in April with 41,100 deliveries (April 2016: 41,400 vehicles). With 14,400 deliveries (April 2016: 14,900 vehicles), Germany remains the strongest individual market in Europe. Growth has been achieved in France (2,300 vehicles; +7.4%), Belgium (2,300 vehicles; +12.3%), Austria (2,300 vehicles; +9.6%), Spain (2,200 vehicles; +3.2 per cent), Italy (2,100 vehicles; +3.9%) and Greece (400 vehicles; +66.1%).

In Central Europe, Skoda saw an increase of 13.7% to 18,700 deliveries (April 2016: 16,400 vehicles). In April, the brand increased sales by 8.4% to 8,700 vehicles (April 2016: 8,000). Particularly strong growth rates can be seen in Poland (5,400 vehicles; +14.5%), Slovakia (1,900 vehicles; +11.1%), Croatia (800 vehicles; +111.1%) and Slovenia (800 vehicles; +29.3%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, vehicles delivered by the car manufacturer increased by 11.4% to 3,400 vehicles (April 2016: 3,100 vehicles). The Baltic states also achieved strong growth (700 vehicles; +15.5%), Serbia (600 vehicles; +16.8%), Ukraine (500 vehicles; +42.9%) and Bulgaria (300 vehicles; +19.0%). In Russia, Skoda deliveries increased in April by 8.9 per cent to 5,400 vehicles (April 2016: 4,900).