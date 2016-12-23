SIAM to organise the Commercial Vehicle Show 2017 (COMVECS) in Greater Noida from 1st to 3rd March, 2017

In continuation with the Bus Show organised every alternate year to Auto Expo, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) will organise the COMVECS, Commercial Vehicle Show at India Expo Mart, Greater-Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India in 2017. The show is scheduled from 1st to 3rd March, 2017 and will showcase buses, trucks, commercial vehicle systems, accessories, tires and tubes etc.

COMVECS 2017 will be a single platform where users can visit and explore various options in commercial vehicles like Ambulances, School Buses, Army vehicles, mining & Industrial application vehicles, Pick-up trucks etc apart from coaches, city buses and trucks. Indian commercial vehicle industry has emerged as one of the most important in the world with 2nd highest bus production and 5th highest trucks production and an important part of the automobile industry of the country.

The CV sector is poised for a major transformation in the coming months with BS IV Emission Norms kicking in April 2017 & BS VI in 2020 and more safety features, etc. The FAME scheme to provide impetus to electric & hybrid mobility also lays special emphasis on public transport and the CV sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vishnu Mathur, Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said, â€œWith the growth in Indian economy, increasing public & private spending on infrastructure and higher penetration of financing facilities, we expect the growth in each sub-segments of commercial vehicles to continue in the coming years.Â

The objective of this exclusive B2B show is to showcase latest technological developments, providing manufacturers the right platform to interact with focused customers, more visibility to focused customers; better understanding of the requirements of different user segments.